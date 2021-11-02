Martedì, 2 Novembre 2021
English speaking happy hour a Vicenza

Dove Albachiara Café

Strada della Caimpenta, 1

Quando Dal 04/11/2021 al 04/11/2021 21:00 till closing
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni Sito web facebook.com
Enrico

Every Thursday night from 9.00 p.m. people from various nationalities meet in Vicenza to speak English, have a drink, socialise and have fun! Whether English is your native language or you are just learning, bring a friend and join us! (1.Admission is free - 2.It is the best place in Vicenza to meet new friends - 3.You only pay for your drinks - 4.Enjoy speaking English, come and see for yourself!) For information write to: eshh.vi@gmail.com or look for us at: www.facebook.com/englishspeakinghappyhourvicenza.

Presso Albachiara Caffè.

