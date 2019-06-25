- Dove
-
Quando
- Dal 25/07/2019 al 29/07/2019
- dopo le 20:30
-
Prezzo
- Prezzo non disponibile
-
Altre Informazioni
- Sito web
- perarock.it
Perarock Festival 2019
🌑 CLIMA LUNATICO 🌙
25 26 27 28 29 Luglio 2019
LINE UP E CALENDARIO
DAY 1 | Giovedì 25 Luglio – 2 € *
Polar For The Masses
All Coasted
The Lizards’ Invasion
Karoshi
Radio Perarock
DAY 2 | Venerdì 26 Luglio – 2 € *
Kaos One & DJ Craim
Raw Power
Regarde
The Frog
Zëne
DJ 30 Giga
DAY 3 | Sabato 27 Luglio – 2 € *
Africa Unite – System Of A Sound – Architori
Anima Caribe
DJ B – Synthetica
DAY 4 | Domenica 28 Luglio – 5 € *
Partyhardy meets Jaw Family x Perarock Festival
Red Greg
Pablo Valentino
Edouard Jaw
Dax DJ
DAY 5 | Lunedì 29 Luglio – 1 € dopo le 21:00
Rino Gaetano Band
Ambaradan
Vicenza DJs All Stars
* dopo le 20:30
Perarock valorizza il patrimonio naturalistico dei Colli Berici, come ambiente piacevole e festoso, da preservare nel rispetto della natura.
* Artisti sul Campo
Radio Perarock + PerArtRock
All’interno del festival: news dalla cucina in arrivo; una grande varietà di Birre, la speciale Enoteca.
Apertura cancelli: gio, ven, lun ore 18:30 / sab 18:00 / dom 17:00
🌐 SEGUICI:
Instagram www.instagram.com/perarock1992/
Facebook www.facebook.com/perarockfestival/
