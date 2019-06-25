Sezioni

Perarock festival 2019 clima lunatico

Pera

Perarock Festival 2019
🌑 CLIMA LUNATICO 🌙
25 26 27 28 29 Luglio 2019

LINE UP E CALENDARIO

DAY 1 | Giovedì 25 Luglio – 2 € *
Polar For The Masses
All Coasted
The Lizards’ Invasion
Karoshi
Radio Perarock

DAY 2 | Venerdì 26 Luglio – 2 € *
Kaos One & DJ Craim
Raw Power
Regarde
The Frog
Zëne
DJ 30 Giga

DAY 3 | Sabato 27 Luglio – 2 € *
Africa Unite – System Of A Sound – Architori
Anima Caribe
DJ B – Synthetica

DAY 4 | Domenica 28 Luglio – 5 € *
Partyhardy meets Jaw Family x Perarock Festival
Red Greg
Pablo Valentino
Edouard Jaw
Dax DJ

DAY 5 | Lunedì 29 Luglio – 1 € dopo le 21:00
Rino Gaetano Band
Ambaradan
Vicenza DJs All Stars

* dopo le 20:30

Perarock valorizza il patrimonio naturalistico dei Colli Berici, come ambiente piacevole e festoso, da preservare nel rispetto della natura.

* Artisti sul Campo
Radio Perarock + PerArtRock

All’interno del festival: news dalla cucina in arrivo; una grande varietà di Birre, la speciale Enoteca.

Apertura cancelli: gio, ven, lun ore 18:30 / sab 18:00 / dom 17:00

🌐 SEGUICI:

Instagram www.instagram.com/perarock1992/
Facebook www.facebook.com/perarockfestival/

