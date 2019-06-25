Perarock Festival 2019

🌑 CLIMA LUNATICO 🌙

25 26 27 28 29 Luglio 2019



LINE UP E CALENDARIO



DAY 1 | Giovedì 25 Luglio – 2 € *

Polar For The Masses

All Coasted

The Lizards’ Invasion

Karoshi

Radio Perarock



DAY 2 | Venerdì 26 Luglio – 2 € *

Kaos One & DJ Craim

Raw Power

Regarde

The Frog

Zëne

DJ 30 Giga



DAY 3 | Sabato 27 Luglio – 2 € *

Africa Unite – System Of A Sound – Architori

Anima Caribe

DJ B – Synthetica



DAY 4 | Domenica 28 Luglio – 5 € *

Partyhardy meets Jaw Family x Perarock Festival

Red Greg

Pablo Valentino

Edouard Jaw

Dax DJ



DAY 5 | Lunedì 29 Luglio – 1 € dopo le 21:00

Rino Gaetano Band

Ambaradan

Vicenza DJs All Stars



* dopo le 20:30



Perarock valorizza il patrimonio naturalistico dei Colli Berici, come ambiente piacevole e festoso, da preservare nel rispetto della natura.



* Artisti sul Campo

Radio Perarock + PerArtRock



All’interno del festival: news dalla cucina in arrivo; una grande varietà di Birre, la speciale Enoteca.



Apertura cancelli: gio, ven, lun ore 18:30 / sab 18:00 / dom 17:00



🌐 SEGUICI:



Instagram www.instagram.com/perarock1992/

Facebook www.facebook.com/perarockfestival/