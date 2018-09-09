Non ho l'età - Antiquariato Collezionismo & Vintage

Domenica 9 settembre torna Non ho l'età - Mercato Antiquariato Collezionismo & Vintage in tutte le piazze e vie del centro di Vicenza, come ogni seconda domenica del mese. 2 punti informazioni, dislocati in piazza dei Signori e piazza Castello, per assistenza, gadgets e le mappe del mercato. In corso Fogazzaro e contrà Cesare Battisti lo spazio dedicato alla casa, da vivere unendo antico e contemporaneo. Vinile & Brunch dalle 11 alle 15 al Bar Borsa - Basilica Palladiana

***usa l'hashtag #nonholetàvicenza per Facebook e Instagram

le foto migliori riceveranno un premio



English

After the summer break, on Sunday 9th September, NON HO L'ETA' - Mercato Antiquariato Collezionismo & Vintage comes back in all the squares and streets of the center of Vicenza, as every second Sunday of the month.

NON HO L'ETA' is an antiques, collectibles and vintage market that combines the charm of Vicenza with the discovery of timeless treasures that have memorable stories to tell! Antique and 20th century furniture, collectibles, vinyls and vintage accessories… accompanied by musical and cultural events with the added welcoming hospitality of the city’s businesses! Every second Sunday of the month between September and June… not to be missed!