Sezioni

Eventi

Sezioni
Eventi / Mercatini

Non ho l'età - Antiquariato Collezionismo & Vintage

Redazione

 Domenica 9 settembre torna Non ho l'età - Mercato Antiquariato Collezionismo & Vintage in tutte le piazze e vie del centro di Vicenza, come ogni seconda domenica del mese. 2 punti informazioni, dislocati in piazza dei Signori e piazza Castello, per assistenza, gadgets e le mappe del mercato. In corso Fogazzaro e contrà Cesare Battisti lo spazio dedicato alla casa, da vivere unendo antico e contemporaneo. Vinile & Brunch dalle 11 alle 15 al Bar Borsa - Basilica Palladiana

***usa l'hashtag #nonholetàvicenza per Facebook e Instagram
le foto migliori riceveranno un premio

English
After the summer break, on Sunday 9th September, NON HO L'ETA' - Mercato Antiquariato Collezionismo & Vintage comes back in all the squares and streets of the center of Vicenza, as every second Sunday of the month.
NON HO L'ETA' is an antiques, collectibles and vintage market that combines the charm of Vicenza with the discovery of timeless treasures that have memorable stories to tell! Antique and 20th century furniture, collectibles, vinyls and vintage accessories… accompanied by musical and cultural events with the added welcoming hospitality of the city’s businesses! Every second Sunday of the month between September and June… not to be missed!

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando i commenti degli utenti...

Commenti

A proposito di Mercatini, potrebbe interessarti

  • "Le Piazze dei sapori": mostra mercato enogastronomica

    • Gratis
    • dal 14 al 16 settembre 2018
    • Piazza dei Signori

  • Il Circo delle Pulci in Centro Storico

    • Gratis
    • 15 settembre 2018
    • Piazzale De Gasperi

  • Festa d'autunno: il mercatino dei prodotti stagionali

    • Gratis
    • 29 settembre 2018
    • Centro Storico di Vicenza

I più visti

  • Alla scoperta del Castello di Thiene, il fondaco Veneziano tra le colline del Vicentino

    • dal 18 marzo al 8 novembre 2018
    • Castello di Thiene

  • Festa dei Oto: tutto il programma

    • dal 24 agosto al 16 settembre 2018
    • Campo Marzo

  • "Teatro Popolare Veneto 2018": spettacoli in tutto il vicentino

    • dal 30 giugno 2018 al 26 gennaio 2019
    • Teatri, Auditorium e Ville in Provincia di Vicenza

  • 43° Sagra di Sant'Andrea in Festa a Vicenza

    • Gratis
    • dal 29 agosto al 9 settembre 2018
    • Chiesa Parrocchiale di Sant'Andrea Apostolo
Torna su
VicenzaToday è in caricamento