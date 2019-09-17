Festa con buffet, arrosticini, birra, musica e divertimento @ gioia, marchesane!

Venerdí 20 Settembre 2019



dall'orario di aperitivo in poi



grande festa con buffet, arrosticini, birra, musica e divertimento



@ Gioia, via Marchesane 258, Bassano del Grappa ( Vicenza )



Special Guest from AMORE Radio Show / RadioGamma5.it :



LORENZOSPEED* www.LORENZOSPEED.it



ingresso completamente libero e gratuito per tutte/i :)