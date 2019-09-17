Sezioni

Eventi

Sezioni
Eventi / Disco&Feste

Festa con buffet, arrosticini, birra, musica e divertimento @ gioia, marchesane!

LORENZO

Venerdí 20 Settembre 2019

dall'orario di aperitivo in poi

grande festa con buffet, arrosticini, birra, musica e divertimento

@ Gioia, via Marchesane 258, Bassano del Grappa ( Vicenza )

Special Guest from AMORE Radio Show / RadioGamma5.it :

LORENZOSPEED* www.LORENZOSPEED.it

ingresso completamente libero e gratuito per tutte/i :)

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando i commenti degli utenti...

Commenti

A proposito di Disco&Feste, potrebbe interessarti

I più visti

  • Le maestose statue di Dali a Vicenza

    • Gratis
    • dal 4 settembre 2019 al 26 gennaio 2020
    • Location Varie

  • 'Estate a Vicenza": musica, teatro, itinerari, spettacoli

    • dal 27 giugno al 29 settembre 2019
    • Location Varie

  • Sagra dell'Arna-Festa del Rosario 2018

    • dal 4 al 9 ottobre 2019

  • Il bar sulla terrazza della Basilica palladiana: il panorama più bello che c'è

    • dal 2 agosto al 30 settembre 2019
    • Basilica Palladiana
Torna su
VicenzaToday è in caricamento