Festa con buffet, arrosticini, birra, musica e divertimento @ gioia, marchesane!

-
Dove
- Gioia
- Strada Marchesane, 258
- Bassano del Grappa
-
Quando
- Dal 20/09/2019 al 20/09/2019
- 18:00 - 22:00
-
Prezzo
- Gratis
-
Altre Informazioni
- Sito web
- lorenzospeed.it
Venerdí 20 Settembre 2019
dall'orario di aperitivo in poi
grande festa con buffet, arrosticini, birra, musica e divertimento
@ Gioia, via Marchesane 258, Bassano del Grappa ( Vicenza )
Special Guest from AMORE Radio Show / RadioGamma5.it :
LORENZOSPEED* www.LORENZOSPEED.it
ingresso completamente libero e gratuito per tutte/i :)
Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...