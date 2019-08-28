Sezioni

Eventi

Sezioni
Eventi / Sagre

Festa dalla birra e porchetta a Maragnole

Federico

Ritorna anche nel 2019 la Festa della birra e porchetta a Maragnole di Breganze. 25° edizione che propone nelle serate del 30-31- Agosto e 1-4-6-7-8 settembre grandi tribute band con sfilata Miss Blumare e serata solidale.

La Festa della Birra e Porchetta a Maragnole di Breganze si svolge nelle sere del 30-31- Agosto e 1-4-6-7-8 settembre 2019 con stand e palco tutto al coperto, birre speciali e angolo vini.

Come ogni anno ci sarà una cucina ben fornita, con porchetta grigliate canederli stinco primi e panini.

Angolo birre speciali: Riegeler pils, Hacher P.Keller 1417, Paulaner Salvator, hacher Pschorr oktoberfest, Ilkley lotus ipa, Acorn Barnsley Bitter.

Programma musicale:

30 agosto 2019
ROTTI PER CASO

31 agosto 2019
TRIBUTO ITALIANO

1 settembre 2019
DAMIEN MCFLY

4 settembre 2019
INSIEME PER LA SOLIDARIETA'

6 settembre 2019
VELVET DRESS

7 settembre 2019
BOLLICINE BAND

8 settembre 2019
SASHA TORRISI


CAMPO SPORTIVO,PALCO E STAND TUTTO AL COPERTO
 

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando i commenti degli utenti...

Commenti

A proposito di Sagre, potrebbe interessarti

  • 15° Festa del gnocco a Selva di Trissino - 10 sughi da provare

    • Gratis
    • dal 31 agosto al 8 settembre 2019
    • Selva

  •  Festa degli Gnocchi con la Fioretta a Recoaro: degustazioni, cooking show

    • Gratis
    • dal 24 agosto al 1 settembre 2019
    • piazzale

  • Festa dei Oto: giostre in Campo Marzio

    • Gratis
    • dal 23 agosto al 15 settembre 2019
    • Campo Marzio

I più visti

  • “Suoni tra le malghe” rassegna musicale ambientata nelle Prealpi Venete dell’Alto Vicentino

    • Gratis
    • dal 30 giugno al 1 settembre 2019
    • Malghe delle Prealpi Vicentine

  • 'Estate a Vicenza": musica, teatro, itinerari, spettacoli

    • dal 27 giugno al 29 settembre 2019
    • Location Varie

  • 15° Festa del gnocco a Selva di Trissino - 10 sughi da provare

    • Gratis
    • dal 31 agosto al 8 settembre 2019
    • Selva

  •  Festa degli Gnocchi con la Fioretta a Recoaro: degustazioni, cooking show

    • Gratis
    • dal 24 agosto al 1 settembre 2019
    • piazzale
Torna su
VicenzaToday è in caricamento