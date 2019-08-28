Festa dalla birra e porchetta a Maragnole

-
Dove
- impianti sportivi
- Maragnole di Breganze
- Breganze
-
Quando
- Dal 30/08/2019 al 08/09/2019
- 19:30
-
Prezzo
- Gratis
- Altre Informazioni
Ritorna anche nel 2019 la Festa della birra e porchetta a Maragnole di Breganze. 25° edizione che propone nelle serate del 30-31- Agosto e 1-4-6-7-8 settembre grandi tribute band con sfilata Miss Blumare e serata solidale.
La Festa della Birra e Porchetta a Maragnole di Breganze si svolge nelle sere del 30-31- Agosto e 1-4-6-7-8 settembre 2019 con stand e palco tutto al coperto, birre speciali e angolo vini.
Come ogni anno ci sarà una cucina ben fornita, con porchetta grigliate canederli stinco primi e panini.
Angolo birre speciali: Riegeler pils, Hacher P.Keller 1417, Paulaner Salvator, hacher Pschorr oktoberfest, Ilkley lotus ipa, Acorn Barnsley Bitter.
Programma musicale:
30 agosto 2019
ROTTI PER CASO
31 agosto 2019
TRIBUTO ITALIANO
1 settembre 2019
DAMIEN MCFLY
4 settembre 2019
INSIEME PER LA SOLIDARIETA'
6 settembre 2019
VELVET DRESS
7 settembre 2019
BOLLICINE BAND
8 settembre 2019
SASHA TORRISI
CAMPO SPORTIVO,PALCO E STAND TUTTO AL COPERTO
