Prince Anizoba all night long at bar Sartea - Vicenza 23 febbraio

23/02 Prince Anizoba all night long at Bar Sartea - Vicenza

Prince Anizoba is a nigerian owner & art director of Area since 2013. During the time he founded different kind of music inspirations, playing drums and having bought his first turntables developing a deep interest in vinyl organizing secrets party in his home basement. Passionate, creative and constantly willing to improve his music vision, until now has had the pleasure to sharing the stage with Frankie Knuckles, David Morales, Delano Smith, Alex Neri, Danny Daze, Francesca Lombardo, Dinky, Bas Ibellini, Janina and have played for some events like Alterego, Altavoz, Circolo degli Illuminati in Rome and the Playa Loca during Sonar OFF in Barcelona. Prince now is working for his music projects, "Mìzàn" a new concept of party based in Marocco, "Back to Black" his radio show on air every thursday on www.radiorehab.it and he is collaborating with Radio Company for the new show "Spirit of House".