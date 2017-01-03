"Velte Party Punk/Rock": Lags, Seditius e The Vaseliners al CSA Arcadia di Schio

TUTTI GLI EVENTI DELL'EPIFANIA 2017 A VICENZA E PROVINCIA

Venerdì 6 gennaio 2017 alle 21.30 il CSA Arcadia di Schio in via Lago di Tovel 18 presenta l'evento musicale "Velte Party" con i concerti live punk/rock delle band "Lags", "Seditius" e "The Vaseliners". Aftershow dj set by Reekoztm e Slimer.

Il complesso "Lags" di Roma è specializzato nel genere post-hardcore, punk, rock ed è formato da 4 membri: Antonio (Guitars, Vocals), Gianluca (Guitars, B. Vocals), Andrew (Drums), Daniele (Bass, B. Vocals). Etichetta discografica: "To Lose La Track Records". Per approfondire: www.toloselatrack.bandcamp.com/album/pilot.

Il gruppo "Seditius" di Milano, fondato nel 2005, suona un genere hardrock, punk rock e rock: è formato da 4 membri (Noodles - Vocals; Mat - Lead Guitar + Vocals; Checco - Bass; Apu - Drums + Vocals). Etichetta discografica: Past: Rancore Records, Tornado Ride Records. Per maggiori informazioni: www.seditius.bandcamp.com.

La band "The Vaseliners" di Montecchio Maggiore predilige il genere pop-punk e punk-rock: è formato da 5 membri (Albe - Vocals; Gian - Guitar, Backing Vocals; Miki - Drums; Roccia - Guitar, Backing Vocals; Save - Bass). Per approfondire: www.thevaseliners.bandcamp.com

ELENCO CONCERTI