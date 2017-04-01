"Pasqua Pagana 2017": 15 band in 3 giorni al CSA Arcadia di Schio

- Dove
- Quando
- Dal 14/04/2017 al 16/04/2017
- 19:00 - 4:00
- Prezzo
- Ingresso a pagamento
- Altre Informazioni
- Tema
- Pasqua
In occasione del weekend di Pasqua, da venerdì 14 a domenica 16 aprile il CSA Centro Sociale Arcadia di Schio in via Lago di Tovel 18 presenta l'evento musicale "Pasqua Pagana 2017" con 15 band live in 3 giorni oltre a dj set, buffet e cocktail. Le esibizioni inizieranno alle 19 per proseguire con l'aftershow alle 24. Ingresso a pagamento.
Il programma dei concerti:
VENERDI' 14 APRILE
Hieriphant (ITA) - Death Metal
Plebeian Grandstand (FRA) - Avant-garde extreme metal
Fall Of Minerva (ITA) - Post Dark Hardcore
Thirst Prayer (ITA) - Pagan Death Black
Organ (ITA) - Horror Doom
The Mild (ITA) - Swamp Grind Noise
Slimer + Darklord Obscure dj set
SABATO 15 APRILE
OvO (ITA) - Sperimentale, noise, metal
Eterea Post Bong Band (ITA) - Avant-progressive-post-electronic-rock
Alfamonx (ITA) - post-rock noise
Ugo (ITA) - Impro, Jazz, Avant Garde, Experimental, Punk Jazz
Plasmaphoobika (ITA) - industrial/noise/grunge
Reginald A. Fessender djset
DOMENICA 16 APRILE
Bee Bee Sea (ITA) - Garage
Sweat (ITA) - Garage Pop
Singles (ITA)
Lil Alice (ITA) - one-blues-gal-band
Andreaturbo & The Stars - Impro-Visual Show
Sara Beaufort & Michele Mantra dj set
