"Pasqua Pagana 2017": 15 band in 3 giorni al CSA Arcadia di Schio

"Pasqua Pagana 2017" (foto facebook)
In occasione del weekend di Pasqua, da venerdì 14 a domenica 16 aprile il CSA Centro Sociale Arcadia di Schio in via Lago di Tovel 18 presenta l'evento musicale "Pasqua Pagana 2017" con 15 band live in 3 giorni oltre a dj set, buffet e cocktail. Le esibizioni inizieranno alle 19 per proseguire con l'aftershow alle 24. Ingresso a pagamento.

Il programma dei concerti:

VENERDI' 14 APRILE

Hieriphant (ITA) - Death Metal
Plebeian Grandstand (FRA) - Avant-garde extreme metal 
Fall Of Minerva (ITA) - Post Dark Hardcore
Thirst Prayer (ITA) - Pagan Death Black
Organ (ITA) - Horror Doom
The Mild (ITA) - Swamp Grind Noise

Slimer + Darklord Obscure dj set

SABATO 15 APRILE

OvO (ITA) - Sperimentale, noise, metal 
Eterea Post Bong Band (ITA) - Avant-progressive-post-electronic-rock
Alfamonx (ITA) - post-rock noise
Ugo (ITA) - Impro, Jazz, Avant Garde, Experimental, Punk Jazz
Plasmaphoobika (ITA) - industrial/noise/grunge

Reginald A. Fessender djset

DOMENICA 16 APRILE

Bee Bee Sea (ITA) - Garage
Sweat (ITA) - Garage Pop
Singles (ITA) 
Lil Alice (ITA) - one-blues-gal-band 

Andreaturbo & The Stars - Impro-Visual Show

Sara Beaufort & Michele Mantra dj set

