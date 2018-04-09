Gabriele Dal Santo e Simone Miotto - concerto a due per pianoforte

- Dove
Dal 10/04/2018 al 10/04/2018
dalle ore 18:00 alle ore 19:30
Gratis
Gabriele Dal Santo e Simone Miotto propongono un concerto per due pianoforti, con musiche di Rachmaninov, Suite n. 1 op. 5 “Fantasie-Tableaux”, Ravel, La valse, e Holst, di cui suoneranno una selezione da "The Planets"
Ecco il programma dettagliato:
SERGEJ V. RACHMANINOV (1873-1943)
Suite n. 1 op. 5 (Fantaisie-Tableaux)
- Barcarolle (Allegretto)
- La nuit... L’amour (Adagio sostenuto)
- Les Larmes (Largo di molto)
- Pâques (Allegro maestoso)
MAURICE RAVEL (1875-1937)
La valse. Poème corégraphique pour orchestre
GUSTAV HOLST (1874-1934)
The Planets
(arranged for two pianos by the composer)
Mars – The Bringer of War
Venus – The Bringer of Peace
Mercury – The Winged MessengerJupiter – The Bringer of Jollity
Saturn – The Bringer of Old Age
Uranus – The Magician
Neptune – The Mystic
