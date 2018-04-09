Gabriele Dal Santo e Simone Miotto - concerto a due per pianoforte

Gabriele Dal Santo e Simone Miotto propongono un concerto per due pianoforti, con musiche di Rachmaninov, Suite n. 1 op. 5 “Fantasie-Tableaux”, Ravel, La valse, e Holst, di cui suoneranno una selezione da "The Planets"



Ecco il programma dettagliato:

SERGEJ V. RACHMANINOV (1873-1943)

Suite n. 1 op. 5 (Fantaisie-Tableaux)

- Barcarolle (Allegretto)

- La nuit... L’amour (Adagio sostenuto)

- Les Larmes (Largo di molto)

- Pâques (Allegro maestoso)



MAURICE RAVEL (1875-1937)

La valse. Poème corégraphique pour orchestre



GUSTAV HOLST (1874-1934)

The Planets

(arranged for two pianos by the composer)

Mars – The Bringer of War

Venus – The Bringer of Peace

Mercury – The Winged MessengerJupiter – The Bringer of Jollity

Saturn – The Bringer of Old Age

Uranus – The Magician

Neptune – The Mystic

