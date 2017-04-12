Ryanair cabin crew recruitment days taking place across italy

Nota - Questo comunicato è stato pubblicato integralmente come contributo esterno. Questo contenuto non è pertanto un articolo prodotto dalla redazione di VicenzaToday

100's of Cabin Crew being recruited in Italy to work on board Europe's favourite airline Ryanair - No Experience Required Europe's favourite airline Ryanair have recently celebrated the delivery of their 450th Boeing aircraft which grows their fleet to 380 Boeing 737-800s and makes the fleet the youngest in Europe. Ryanair are currently investing over €1 billion in their Italian network, with the airline due to carry over 35 million passengers to/from Italian airports during the year. Ryanair is also currently on course to carry over 120 million passengers during 2017. Crewlink an official Recruitment and Training partner of Ryanair are delighted to announce that we are currently recruiting for an unlimited number of Cabin Crew positions throughout Europe. Crewlink will be holding Recruitment Days throughout Italy in the coming months to fill these positions. The benefits on offer include: 1) A highly competitive Salary including Unlimited Staff Travel Rates & Sales Commission Opportunities. 2) Amazing career advancement opportunities with Europe's favourite and largest airline. 3) EASA Certified 6 week Cabin Crew Training Course. 4) Three Year Guaranteed Contract on successful completion of Training Course. 5) A career full of travel, new experiences and lifetime friendships. 6) 5 day's on and 3 day's off roster 7) The adventure of a lifetime. Crewlink will be holding Recruitment Days in Italy on the following dates: 31/03/2017 Palermo 05/04/2017 Pisa 05/04/2017 Bologna 05/04/2017 Catania 06/04/2017 Milan Bergamo 06/04/2017 Bari 11/04/2017 Venice 11/04/2017 Rome 12/04/2017 Naples 19/04/2017 Genoa 21/04/2017 Palermo 26/04/2017 Catania 26/04/2017 Bologna 26/04/2017 Pisa 27/04/2017 Milan Bergamo 27/04/2017 Bari 27/04/2017 Perugia Applicants should apply to attend a Recruitment Day through our website: http://www.crewlink.ie "This is an amazing opportunity to start your dream job operating as Cabin Crew and flying high in the sky for Europe's favourite airline Ryanair. We will be holding Recruitment Days throughout Italy as we continue our campaign to recruit Cabin Crew to operate on board Ryanair Aircraft in 2017. No experience is required while a highly competitive package is on offer including Unlimited Staff Travel Rates and a €1,200 Assistance Allowance. Apply today on www.crewlink.ie " Andrew Swan, Crewlink General Manager. About Crewlink Crewlink recruits, trains and employs Cabin Crew for the aviation industry, with over 5,000 crew members currently operating on Ryanair aircraft. Crewlink brings together a team of highly qualified and dedicated professionals with unrivalled knowledge and experience of the airline industry. About Ryanair: Ryanair is Europe's favourite airline, carrying 119m p.a. on more than 1,800 daily flights from 86 bases, connecting over 200 destinations in 33 countries on a fleet of over 360 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 305 Boeing 737's on order, which will enable Ryanair to lower fares and grow traffic to 200m p.a. by FY24. Ryanair has a team of more than 11,500 highly skilled aviation professionals delivering Europe's No.1 on-time performance, and an industry leading 31-year safety record. Contact: Crewlink Ireland Ltd, Tel: +353 1 895 2065 Email: recruit@crewlink.ie.