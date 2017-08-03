Ryanair Cabin Crew Days di reclutamento in Italia

Nota - Questo comunicato è stato pubblicato integralmente come contributo esterno. Questo contenuto non è pertanto un articolo prodotto dalla redazione di VicenzaToday

Ryanair announced yesterday that it is the first airline in Europe to carry one Billion Passengers! The airline also announced that it carried 125.1 Million Passengers in the last year. With huge growth projections and innovative new products on the horizon – the sky really is the limit with Europe’s favourite airline!

Crewlink an official Recruitment and Training partner to Ryanair are currently recruiting for 100’s of Cabin Crew positions throughout Europe to support Ryanair’s continued growth and increased passenger numbers - no previous experience is required in order to apply for this exciting position.