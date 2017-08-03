Ryanair Cabin Crew Days di reclutamento in Italia
100's of Cabin Crew being recruited in Italy to work on board Europe's favourite airline Ryanair - No Experience Required
Ryanair announced yesterday that it is the first airline in Europe to carry one Billion Passengers! The airline also announced that it carried 125.1 Million Passengers in the last year. With huge growth projections and innovative new products on the horizon – the sky really is the limit with Europe’s favourite airline!
Crewlink an official Recruitment and Training partner to Ryanair are currently recruiting for 100’s of Cabin Crew positions throughout Europe to support Ryanair’s continued growth and increased passenger numbers - no previous experience is required in order to apply for this exciting position.
Crewlink will be holding Recruitment Days in Italy on the following dates:
• 09/08/2017 Pescara
• 10/08/2017 Milan Bergamo
• 10/08/2017 Turin
• 15/08/2017 Rome
• 17/08/2017 Naples
• 23/08/2017 Bologna
• 29/08/2017 Catania
• 30/08/2017 Palermo
• 30/08/2017 Perugia
• 31/08/2017 Pisa
• 06/09/2017 Venice
• 06/09/2017 Milan Bergamo
• 08/09/2017 Bari
• 12/09/2017 Rome
• 13/09/2017 Bologna
• 14/09/2017 Lamezia
• 14/09/2017 Naples
• 27/09/2017 Palermo
• 27/09/2017 Cagliari
• 27/09/2017 Catania
Applicants should apply to attend a Recruitment Day on our website: http://www.crewlink.ie
About Crewlink
Crewlink recruits, trains and employs Cabin Crew for the aviation industry, with over 5,000 Crew Members currently operating on the Ryanair network. Crewlink brings together a team of highly qualified and dedicated professionals with unrivalled knowledge and experience of the airline industry.
About Ryanair:
Ryanair is Europe's favourite airline, carrying 119m p.a. on more than 1,800 daily flights from 86 Bases, connecting over 200 destinations in 33 countries on a fleet of over 360 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 305 Boeing 737's on order, which will enable Ryanair to lower fares and grow traffic to 200m p.a. by FY24. Ryanair has a team of more than 11,500 highly skilled aviation professionals delivering Europe's No.1 on-time performance, and an industry leading 31-year safety record.
Contact: Crewlink Ireland Ltd, Tel: +353 1 895 2065 Email: recruit@crewlink.ie