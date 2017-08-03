Sezioni

Ryanair Cabin Crew Days di reclutamento in Italia

100's of Cabin Crew being recruited in Italy to work on board Europe's favourite airline Ryanair - No Experience Required

Redazione
Ryanair announced yesterday that it is the first airline in Europe to carry one Billion Passengers!  The airline also announced that it carried 125.1 Million Passengers in the last year. With huge growth projections and innovative new products on the horizon – the sky really is the limit with Europe’s favourite airline!

Crewlink an official Recruitment and Training partner to Ryanair are currently recruiting for 100’s of Cabin Crew positions throughout Europe to support Ryanair’s continued growth and increased passenger numbers - no previous experience is required in order to apply for this exciting position.  

Crewlink will be holding Recruitment Days in Italy on the following dates:

•                09/08/2017        Pescara

•                10/08/2017        Milan Bergamo

•                10/08/2017        Turin

•                15/08/2017        Rome

•                17/08/2017        Naples

•                23/08/2017        Bologna

•                29/08/2017        Catania

•                30/08/2017        Palermo

•                30/08/2017        Perugia

•                31/08/2017        Pisa

•                06/09/2017        Venice

•                06/09/2017        Milan Bergamo

•                08/09/2017        Bari

•                12/09/2017        Rome

•                13/09/2017        Bologna

•                14/09/2017        Lamezia

•                14/09/2017        Naples

•                27/09/2017        Palermo

•                27/09/2017        Cagliari

•                27/09/2017        Catania

Applicants should apply to attend a Recruitment Day on our website: http://www.crewlink.ie

About Crewlink

Crewlink recruits, trains and employs Cabin Crew for the aviation industry, with over 5,000 Crew Members currently operating on the Ryanair network. Crewlink brings together a team of highly qualified and dedicated professionals with unrivalled knowledge and experience of the airline industry.

About Ryanair: 

Ryanair is Europe's favourite airline, carrying 119m p.a. on more than 1,800 daily flights from 86 Bases, connecting over 200 destinations in 33 countries on a fleet of over 360 Boeing 737 aircraft, with a further 305 Boeing 737's on order, which will enable Ryanair to lower fares and grow traffic to 200m p.a. by FY24. Ryanair has a team of more than 11,500 highly skilled aviation professionals delivering Europe's No.1 on-time performance, and an industry leading 31-year safety record.

Contact: Crewlink Ireland Ltd, Tel: +353 1 895 2065 Email:  recruit@crewlink.ie

